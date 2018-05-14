Law Enforcement Involved in 100+ mph Pursuit in Sublette County

PINEDALE — Sublette County Sheriff’s Office assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol in early morning high speed vehicle pursuit south of Boulder.

This morning at approximately 7:40 AM, Wyoming Highway Patrol observed a black passenger car traveling northbound on US Highway 191, mile post 61 at a rate of speed exceeding 100 mph.

Wyoming Highway Patrol attempted to stop the vehicle but was unable to match the vehicle’s speed.

At the rate of speed the vehicle was traveling, if not stopped, would reach the town of Pinedale around 8:00AM.

School District 1 was notified and went in to their “Watch” emergency response protocol and Sublette County Sheriff’s Office deputies began strategically staging along US Highway 191, State Highway 351, and around the schools with Stop Sticks as a precaution.

Sublette County School District #9 was notified in case the vehicle turned West on to State

Highway 351.

The vehicle turned off of US Highway 191 in to the Sand Draw area. Wyoming Highway Patrol and Sublette County Sheriff’s Deputies set up a perimeter and located the vehicle and driver.

Wyoming Highway Patrol took the driver in to custody without further incident. The “Watch” protocol for the schools was lifted.