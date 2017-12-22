Law Enforcement In Sweetwater County Mounting Extra Holiday Impaired Driving Patrols

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The holiday season is well underway, and law enforcement throughout Sweetwater County will be working hard with extra patrols to reduce the threat from drunk drivers. The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, the Rock Springs and Green River Police Departments, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol are all participating in this year’s Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving Holiday Season Impaired Driving Campaign.

“That may be a long title,“ said Sheriff Mike Lowell, “but what it boils down to is this: our goal is to reduce – or better yet, eliminate – crashes, injuries, and deaths stemming from impaired driving.”

Sheriff Mike Lowell, Chief of Police Duane Pacheco in Rock Springs, and Interim Chief Tom Jarvie of the Green River Police Department all agree: “Holiday drunk driving is a serious problem everywhere. In Wyoming, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher. If you kill someone while under the influence, you could be charged with aggravated vehicular homicide. Not only do you put your life and the lives of others at risk, but a DUI arrest means going to jail, losing your license, and paying steep financial costs.”

Sweetwater County law enforcement recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving.

Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.

Designate a sober driver or call for a ride, taxi or rideshare.

Download Drive Sober Wyoming mobile app.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Law Enforcement.

If you know people who are about to drive or ride after drinking, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

Download NHTSA’s SaferRide mobile app.

For Android devices, it’s available on Google Play.

For IOS devices, it can be found at Apple’s iTunes Store.

SaferRide allows users to call a taxi or a predetermined frien and identifies the user’s location so he or she can be picked up.

Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is urging drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and direction of travel.

The men and women of law enforcement everywhere in Sweetwater County wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.