Le Bus Hiring Full-Time Class B CDL Driver

Le Bus is looking to fill a full-time Class B CDL Driver position at their Rock Springs, Wyoming location.

Apply In-Person Today!

320 Hickory, Rock Springs, WY

Position Description

  • Must have clean driving record
  • Must pass drug test
  • Minimum age is 25 for job consideration

Employment Benefits

All full-time jobs offer full benefits, 401K and health insurance.

 

To Apply

  • Apply in person at 320 Hickory, Rock Springs, WY.
  • Hours: 8 am to 3 pm
  • Please bring in a current copy of 5 year MVR and current DOT card.
  • No phone calls please.

 

 

