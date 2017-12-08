Le Bus Hiring Full-Time Class B CDL Driver

Le Bus is looking to fill a full-time Class B CDL Driver position at their Rock Springs, Wyoming location.
Apply In-Person Today!
320 Hickory, Rock Springs, WY
Position Description
- Must have clean driving record
- Must pass drug test
- Minimum age is 25 for job consideration
Employment Benefits
All full-time jobs offer full benefits, 401K and health insurance.
To Apply
- Apply in person at 320 Hickory, Rock Springs, WY.
- Hours: 8 am to 3 pm
- Please bring in a current copy of 5 year MVR and current DOT card.
- No phone calls please.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.