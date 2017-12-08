Le Bus Hiring Full-Time Class B CDL Driver

Le Bus is looking to fill a full-time Class B CDL Driver position at their Rock Springs, Wyoming location.

Apply In-Person Today!

Position Description

Must have clean driving record

Must pass drug test

Minimum age is 25 for job consideration

Employment Benefits

All full-time jobs offer full benefits, 401K and health insurance.

To Apply

Apply in person at 320 Hickory, Rock Springs, WY.

Hours: 8 am to 3 pm

Please bring in a current copy of 5 year MVR and current DOT card.

No phone calls please.

