0

Le Bus Hiring a Part-Time Janitor

Le Bus is looking for a part-time Janitor for their Rock Springs, Wyoming location.

320 Hickory, Rock Springs, WY

Position Description

  • Performing basic janitorial duties such as cleaning the offices, bathroom, and buses.
  • Part time
  • Flexible hours
  • Multiple shifts available

 

To Apply

Apply in person at 320 Hickory, Rock Springs, WY.

Hours: 8 am to 3 pm

No phone calls please.

 

 

