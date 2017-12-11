Le Bus Hiring a Part-Time Janitor

Le Bus is looking for a part-time Janitor for their Rock Springs, Wyoming location.

Apply In-Person Today!

Position Description



Performing basic janitorial duties such as cleaning the offices, bathroom, and buses.

Part time

Flexible hours

Multiple shifts available

To Apply

Apply in person at 320 Hickory, Rock Springs, WY.

Hours: 8 am to 3 pm

No phone calls please.

