Learn Brazilian Jiu Jitsu From a Black Belt July 8

What do you get when you combine one afternoon, a professor, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, yoga, and beer?

You get Wyo Faction‘s upcoming events!

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Seminar

When: Saturday, July 8 th 1:00 – 4:00 pm

1:00 – 4:00 pm Where: Wyo Faction – 1248 Dewar Drive (Behind Porky’s)

Cost: $40/participant Wyo Faction will be welcoming Professor Robert Wunderlich for a 3-hour Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Seminar. The techniques that will be taught during the seminar will range from beginner skill level up to advanced. BJJ uniforms (referred to as a Gi or a Kimono) are not required.

Beer Yoga

When: Saturday July 8 th 8:30 pm & Saturday July 15 th 8:30pm

8:30 pm & Saturday July 15 8:30pm Where: Wyo Faction – 1248 Dewar Drive (Behind Porky’s)

Cost: $5/participant, or free for Wyo Faction students Wyo Faction will be hosting two more fun-filled evenings of beer and yoga! During Beer Yoga, you will be guided through several yoga poses while you enjoy your beverage of choice (beverages are NOT required to be alcoholic!). The July 8 th session theme is, “Red, White and Blue” and the July 15 th session theme is, “Summer Beach Luau” so feel free to dress up! These are 21+ and BYOB events. Grab a friend (or two) and come get your funky Zen on!

.



About Wyo Faction

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Classes:

Wyo Faction offers precise instruction in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, a highly effective martial art developed to protect someone against a larger attacker through the use of technique and leverage rather than size and strength. New students don’t need to be in great shape to be able to start; the act of practicing BJJ itself will help you to get into great condition!

We pride ourselves on making new students feel comfortable during their initial stages of learning. Whether you want to are interested in learning for self-defense, for physical fitness, or if you are interested in competing in tournaments, Jiu Jitsu has something for everyone!

Striking/Mixed Martial Arts Classes:

In addition to BJJ instruction, we also offer Striking and Mixed Martial Arts classes. Our striking classes are a mixture of Boxing, Kick Boxing and Muay Thai, providing our students with a well-rounded striking skill set.

Our MMA classes are designed to teach students how to fill the gaps between different fighting styles, such as learning to strike while grappling and transitioning from striking into grappling. Students learn in a controlled environment, and sparring is restricted to experienced students only.

Yoga Classes:

We offer yoga classes several times each week. Students are guided through a series of poses that help with building flexibility and core strength while developing controlled breathing and focus.

Regular yoga practice can help to relieve stress and increase energy levels throughout the day. Our learning environment is relaxed and non-judgmental, and new students are encouraged to make yoga their own!

