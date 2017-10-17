Learn the Dangers of Underage Drinking and Social Hosting

The Problem

Underage drinking is a leading factor in the top three causes of death among youth in Wyoming:

Automobile crashes

Homicides

Suicides

In Sweetwater County in 2016, 24.80% of youth in 6th and 8th grades and 20.90% of youth in 10th and 12th grades reported first use of alcohol at age 13 or younger.

Alcohol consumption at an early age is a risk factor for serious drinking problems later in adulthood, such as alcoholism and driving while under the influence.

Alcohol consumption is deemed by many adults to be a “rite of passage” for youth. Some parents believe that as long as their child is under their supervision, nothing bad will happen.

The opposite is true.

Alcohol consumption by youth has a serious impact on brain development.

Recent studies indicate that alcohol adversely affects the parts of the developing brain associated with learning and memory and can cause permanent brain damage.

Parents or young legal-aged adults who host parties for youth may think they are being protective, but they are actually putting their youth at risk of detrimental physical and social consequences.

Sweetwater Youth and Alcohol

The 2016 Prevention Needs Assessment (PNA) Report, produced by the Wyoming Survey & Analysis Center, indicates the following information:

Where did youth obtain Alcohol? 45.3% of 6th and 8th graders said from their parents 33.3% of 10th and 12th graders said from someone who was 21 and over

Where did youth drink alcohol? 58.5% of 6th and 8th graders said at home 69.5% of 10th and 12 graders said at a friend’s home

How many youth used alcohol in the Past 30-Days? 10.70% of 6th and 8th graders 27.10% of 10th and 12th graders

How many youth have engaged in Binge Drinking (five or more drinks in a row) during the last two weeks?

6.10% of 6th and 8th graders

14.90% of 10th and 12th graders

What is Social Hosting?

Social hosting or “house party” laws hold adults criminally and/or civilly liable for underage drinking events on property they own, lease, or control. Wyoming passed a social hosting law in 2007 that provides for criminal sanctions only, which does not provide for a legal recourse for civil liability.

Wyoming’s social hosting law is limited only to underage drinking parties and requires an action by a guest, such as possession or consumption, to trigger a violation. The law covers residences or premises. Hosts must have knowledge of the premises being used for that purpose. The City of Laramie, among others, passed a more restrictive ordinance that does not require homeowners to have knowledge, which makes the law more enforceable and more effective.

Wyoming does provide the following exemptions for social hosting:

If you are a legal ward, or medical patient

If you are a member of the immediate family of the adult furnishing or giving the alcoholic liquor or malt beverage;

If furnishing is part of a religious observance or prescribed medical treatment

If the act is incidental to lawful employment

What is being done in Wyoming?

Local communities can pass a more strict social host ordinance than the state law in order to hold adults responsible for underage drinking occurring in their home or on their property. Social host ordinances give law enforcement the resources necessary to control private parties where underage drinking occurs and they serve as a significant deterrent to hosting the parties in the first place.

In Wyoming, many communities have passed social host ordinances, including Laramie, Cheyenne, Gillette, and others. In addition, nine counties will be providing a social host media campaign to educate members of their communities about the state law.

For more information, please contact:

Cassandra Crumpton

Community Prevention Specialist

Prevention Management Organization of Wyoming

ccrumpton@pmowyo.org

307-389-7364

