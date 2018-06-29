Learn Magic at the Academy of Wonder!

The Academy of Wonder is a one of a kind program, internationally recognized, and created by some of the top magicians of our time.
In this course kids are given secret file folders, custom tricks you won’t find anywhere else, and unique opportunities to boost self confidence, build communication skills, and make new friends!
Upcoming Classes
Purple Wand Course – July 10th – 12th, 17th,18th, & 19th
Evenings 6PM – 7:30PM at the Fish Bowl, 1410 Uinta Dr, Green River
Purple Wand Course – July 14th & 21st
Mornings 8AM – 12PM at the Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs
*The Academy of wonder is brought to you by Magic and Such. Classes are suited for children ages 8-12.
Contact
For more information visit www.magicandsuch.com/discover or
Call (307) 871-5315 / (307) 871-3255 for questions.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.