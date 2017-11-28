Legacy Gym Gymnastics 2017 Meet Results

ROCK SPRINGS– LEGACY GYM HAS MOVED!!! The new building is even more fantastic than the last with more space for practice and birthday parties!
With the spectacular support of coaches and team families, owner Christy Doak managed to move her entire gym to the new building AND get 15 girls qualified for state at the first meet of the season!
Coaches and gymnasts worked hard in the midst of changing locations to hone skills and meet the challenges put forth by USA Gymnastics guidelines.
15 Legacy Gymnasts Qualified for State
These gymnasts may be dressed like it, but they are no sitting ducks! Hosted by HUG (High Uinta Gymnastics) in Evanston, 15 girls on the team qualified for state with scores of 30.0 or higher and out of 39 members the 32 that attended the meet took home the first-place prize for both optional and compulsory team events.
Results from Evanston Meet
Level 8: 16-20 age division:
- Ali Lange 31.025, First Place
8-10 age division:
- Ava Andrews 30.625, First Place
Level 5: 9-10 age division:
- Nevaeh Anderson 31.150, First Place
Level 4: 13-18 age division:
- Myla Ruiz 31.800, First Place
- Naomi Kirkwood 29.150, Second Place
Level 4: 11-12 age division:
- Abby Crockett 32.050, First Place
- Jendayah Coletti 31.225, Second Place
Level 4: 9-10 age division:
- Scotlyn Dewitt 27.200, First Place
- Ireland Lew 26.325, Second Place
Level 3: 11-12 age division:
- Korbyn Hay 31.325, First Place
- Madison Prettyman 30.300, Second Place
- Azalia Ruiz 30.050, Third Place
- BreeAnna Sweeney 29.100, Fourth Place
- Brittney Sweeney 28.750, Fifth Place
- Emma Nelson 28.700, Sixth Place
- Natalee Williams 27.775, Seventh Place
- Makinzey Fellbaum 27.250, Eighth Place
- Rileigh Trautman 27.000, Ninth Place
- Molly Thompson 26.900, Tenth Place
- Abigail Irwin 25.800, Eleventh Place
- Kenliee Gross 25.000, Twelfth Place
Level 3: 9-10 age division:
- Olivia Davies 33.150, First Place
- Madison Homan 28.200, Fifth Place
Level 3: 7-8 age division:
- Blayke Daley 33.550, First Place
- Cambry Constantino 30.800, Fourth Place
- Emily Shaefer 29.250, Seventh Place
- Abbi Scott 27.550, Ninth Place
Level 2: 11-12 age division:
- Emma Zanetti 33.800, First Place
Level 2: 9-10 age division:
- Aubrie Stanton 31.700, Second Place
- Jaidyn Ingle 31.000, Third Place
Level 2: 7-8 age division :
- Isabella Timothy 31.600, Third Place
Level 2: 5-6 age division:
- Mabel Mathis 32.100, First Place
Results from Casper Mountain Invite
And since there is no rest for the wickedly talented, Legacy gymnasts also put on a spectacular show at the Casper Mountain Invite in Casper the following weekend, resulting in even more state qualifying scores!
Level 8: Ava Andrews placed second with a score of 32.675 and Level 5: Neveah Anderson tied for fifth (placed sixth) with a score of 31.500. They may have already qualified for state, but these scores show that they don’t mess around and continue to put on a display of excellent skill and discipline.
Level 3: Emma Nelson placed ninth with a score of 32.000 and Jaylie Hansen placed eleventh with a score of 31.900. Both girls qualified for state during this meet, Jaylie’s first of the season, and made high marks for Legacy Gym.
Level 2: Jaidyn Ingle placed thirteenth with a score of 31.900. She qualified for state in Evanston and continues to show her talent during her first year with the team by increasing her All-Around score.
Go LEGACY!