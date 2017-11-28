Legacy Gym Gymnastics 2017 Meet Results

ROCK SPRINGS– LEGACY GYM HAS MOVED!!! The new building is even more fantastic than the last with more space for practice and birthday parties!

With the spectacular support of coaches and team families, owner Christy Doak managed to move her entire gym to the new building AND get 15 girls qualified for state at the first meet of the season!

Coaches and gymnasts worked hard in the midst of changing locations to hone skills and meet the challenges put forth by USA Gymnastics guidelines.



15 Legacy Gymnasts Qualified for State

These gymnasts may be dressed like it, but they are no sitting ducks! Hosted by HUG (High Uinta Gymnastics) in Evanston, 15 girls on the team qualified for state with scores of 30.0 or higher and out of 39 members the 32 that attended the meet took home the first-place prize for both optional and compulsory team events.

Results from Evanston Meet

Level 8: 16-20 age division:

Ali Lange 31.025, First Place

8-10 age division:

Ava Andrews 30.625, First Place

Level 5: 9-10 age division:

Nevaeh Anderson 31.150, First Place

Level 4: 13-18 age division:

Myla Ruiz 31.800, First Place

Naomi Kirkwood 29.150, Second Place

Level 4: 11-12 age division:

Abby Crockett 32.050, First Place

Jendayah Coletti 31.225, Second Place

Level 4: 9-10 age division:

Scotlyn Dewitt 27.200, First Place

Ireland Lew 26.325, Second Place

Level 3: 11-12 age division:

Korbyn Hay 31.325, First Place

Madison Prettyman 30.300, Second Place

Azalia Ruiz 30.050, Third Place

BreeAnna Sweeney 29.100, Fourth Place

Brittney Sweeney 28.750, Fifth Place

Emma Nelson 28.700, Sixth Place

Natalee Williams 27.775, Seventh Place

Makinzey Fellbaum 27.250, Eighth Place

Rileigh Trautman 27.000, Ninth Place

Molly Thompson 26.900, Tenth Place

Abigail Irwin 25.800, Eleventh Place

Kenliee Gross 25.000, Twelfth Place

Level 3: 9-10 age division:

Olivia Davies 33.150, First Place

Madison Homan 28.200, Fifth Place

Level 3: 7-8 age division:

Blayke Daley 33.550, First Place

Cambry Constantino 30.800, Fourth Place

Emily Shaefer 29.250, Seventh Place

Abbi Scott 27.550, Ninth Place

Level 2: 11-12 age division:

Emma Zanetti 33.800, First Place

Level 2: 9-10 age division:

Aubrie Stanton 31.700, Second Place

Jaidyn Ingle 31.000, Third Place

Level 2: 7-8 age division :

Isabella Timothy 31.600, Third Place

Level 2: 5-6 age division:

Mabel Mathis 32.100, First Place

Results from Casper Mountain Invite

And since there is no rest for the wickedly talented, Legacy gymnasts also put on a spectacular show at the Casper Mountain Invite in Casper the following weekend, resulting in even more state qualifying scores!

Level 8: Ava Andrews placed second with a score of 32.675 and Level 5: Neveah Anderson tied for fifth (placed sixth) with a score of 31.500. They may have already qualified for state, but these scores show that they don’t mess around and continue to put on a display of excellent skill and discipline.

Level 3: Emma Nelson placed ninth with a score of 32.000 and Jaylie Hansen placed eleventh with a score of 31.900. Both girls qualified for state during this meet, Jaylie’s first of the season, and made high marks for Legacy Gym.

Level 2: Jaidyn Ingle placed thirteenth with a score of 31.900. She qualified for state in Evanston and continues to show her talent during her first year with the team by increasing her All-Around score.

Go LEGACY!