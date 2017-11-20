Legacy Gymnastics 2017 Season Results

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Legacy Gymnastics Meet results for 2017 season, so far. Legacy Gym has moved, the new building is even more fantastic than the last with more space for practice and birthday parties.

With the spectacular support of coaches and team families, owner Christy Doak managed to move her entire gym to the new building and get 15 girls qualified for state at the first meet of the season! Coaches and gymnasts worked hard in the midst of changing locations to hone skills and meet the challenges put forth by USA Gymnastics guidelines.

These gymnasts may be dressed like it, but they are no sitting ducks! Hosted by HUG (High Uinta Gymnastics) in Evanston, 15 girls on the team qualified for state with scores of 30.0 or higher, and out of 39 members, the 32 that attended the meet took home the first-place prize for both optional and compulsory team events.

Level 8 16-20 age division:Ali Lange 31.025, First Place8-10 age division: Ava Andrews 30.625, First PlaceLevel 5 9-10 age division:Nevaeh Anderson 31.150, First PlaceLevel 4 13-18 age division: Myla Ruiz 31.800, First PlaceNaomi Kirkwood 29.150, Second PlaceLevel 4 11-12 age division:Abby Crockett 32.050, First PlaceJendayah Coletti 31.225, Second PlaceLevel 4 9-10 age division:Scotlyn Dewitt 27.200, First PlaceIreland Lew 26.325, Second PlaceLevel 3 10-12 age division:Korbyn Hay 31.325, First PlaceMadison Prettyman 30.300, Second PlaceAzalia Ruiz 30.050, Third PlaceBreeAnna Sweeney 29.100, Fourth PlaceBrittney Sweeney 28.750, Fifth PlaceEmma Nelson 28.700, Sixth PlaceNatalee Williams 27.775, Seventh PlaceMakinzey Fellbaum 27.250, Eighth PlaceRileigh Trautman 27.000, Ninth PlaceMolly Thompson 26.900, Tenth PlaceAbigail Irwin 25.800, Eleventh PlaceKenliee Gross 25.000, Twelfth PlaceLevel 3 9-9 age division: Olivia Davies 33.150, First PlaceMadison Homan 28.200, Fifth PlaceLevel 3 7-8 age division:Blayke Daley 33.550, First PlaceCambry Constantino 30.800, Fourth PlaceEmily Shaefer 29.250, Seventh PlaceAbbi Scott 27.550, Ninth PlaceLevel 2 11-12 age division:Emma Zanetti 33.800, First PlaceLevel 2 9-10 age division: Aubrie Stanton 31.700, Second PlaceJaidyn Ingle 31.000, Third PlaceLevel 2 7-8 age division : Isabella Timothy 31.600, Third PlaceLevel 2 5-6 age division:Mabel Mathis 32.100, First Place.

And since there is no rest for the wickedly talented, Legacy gymnasts also put on a spectacular show at the Casper Mountain Invite in Casper the following weekend, resulting in even more state qualifying scores!Level 8: Ava Andrews placed second with a score of 32.675 and Level 5: Neveah Anderson tied for fifth (placed sixth) with a score of 31.500. They may have already qualified for state, but these scores show that they don’t mess around and continue to put on a display of excellent skill and discipline.Level 3: Emma Nelson placed ninth with a score of 32.000 and Jaylie Hansen placed eleventh with a score of 31.900. Both girls qualified for state during this meet, Jaylie’s first of the season, and made high marks for Legacy Gym. Level 2: Jaidyn Ingle placed thirteenth with a score of 31.900. She qualified for state in Evanston and continues to show her talent during her first year with the team by increasing her All-Around score.