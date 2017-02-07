Legend Services Hiring Experienced Safety Coordinator

Legend Services, Inc is looking for an experienced Safety Coordinator.

To apply, send resumes to

LegendServicesInc@gmail.com.

Applicant will be responsible for:

All aspects of safety

Monthly safety meetings

On-site and off-site inspections

Following OSHA rules and guidelines; expressing those rules and guidelines to employees

Shop cleanliness, etc.

This is a full-time position with varying hours. Applicant must pass drug and alcohol screening, have clean driving record and no criminal record.

Education in health and safety is a plus and/or prior experience as a safety coordinator or similar position.

Contact

Call 307-362-7571 for more information.

