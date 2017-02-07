0

JOBS · ON-THE-NOW

Legend Services Hiring Experienced Safety Coordinator

Safety Coordinater Job with Legend Services

Legend Services, Inc is looking for an experienced Safety Coordinator.

To apply, send resumes to
LegendServicesInc@gmail.com.

Applicant will be responsible for:

  • All aspects of safety
  • Monthly safety meetings
  • On-site and off-site inspections
  • Following OSHA rules and guidelines; expressing those rules and guidelines to employees
  • Shop cleanliness, etc.

This is a full-time position with varying hours. Applicant must pass drug and alcohol screening, have clean driving record and no criminal record.

Education in health and safety is a plus and/or prior experience as a safety coordinator or similar position.

.

Contact

Call 307-362-7571 for more information. Interested applicants please send resumes to LegendServicesInc@gmail.com or fax them to 307-362-3029.

.

.

.

 

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *