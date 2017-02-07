Legend Services Hiring Experienced Safety Coordinator

Legend Services, Inc is looking for an experienced Safety Coordinator.
To apply, send resumes to
LegendServicesInc@gmail.com.
Applicant will be responsible for:
- All aspects of safety
- Monthly safety meetings
- On-site and off-site inspections
- Following OSHA rules and guidelines; expressing those rules and guidelines to employees
- Shop cleanliness, etc.
This is a full-time position with varying hours. Applicant must pass drug and alcohol screening, have clean driving record and no criminal record.
Education in health and safety is a plus and/or prior experience as a safety coordinator or similar position.
Contact
Call 307-362-7571 for more information. Interested applicants please send resumes to LegendServicesInc@gmail.com or fax them to 307-362-3029.
