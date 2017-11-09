Legend Services Hiring Heater Operator/Frac Support

Legend Services, Inc is looking for frac heater operator: CDL not required.

To apply, send resumes to

LegendServicesInc@gmail.com.

Applicants Must:

Have a clean driving record

Pass drug and alcohol pre-employment screening and randoms

.

Position Requirements:

Outside work

Long hours (including some holidays) being on-call

Must be willing to travel

.

Legend Services Offers:

Competitive pay

Health insurance

Simple IRA options

Paid vacation after one year of employment

.

How to Apply:

Submit resume in person at 598 Turret Drive Rock Springs, Wyoming or

Email resume to legendservicesinc@gmail.com.

