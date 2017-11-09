0

Legend Services Hiring Heater Operator/Frac Support

Legend Services, Inc is looking for frac heater operator: CDL not required.

To apply, send resumes to
LegendServicesInc@gmail.com.

Applicants Must:

  • Have a clean driving record
  • Pass drug and alcohol pre-employment screening and randoms
Position Requirements:

  • Outside work
  • Long hours (including some holidays) being on-call
  • Must be willing to travel
Legend Services Offers:

  • Competitive pay
  • Health insurance
  • Simple IRA options
  • Paid vacation after one year of employment
How to Apply:

