Legend Services Hiring Heater Operator/Frac Support

Legend Services, Inc is looking for frac heater operator: CDL not required.
To apply, send resumes to
LegendServicesInc@gmail.com.
Applicants Must:
- Have a clean driving record
- Pass drug and alcohol pre-employment screening and randoms
.
Position Requirements:
- Outside work
- Long hours (including some holidays) being on-call
- Must be willing to travel
.
Legend Services Offers:
- Competitive pay
- Health insurance
- Simple IRA options
- Paid vacation after one year of employment
.
How to Apply:
- Submit resume in person at 598 Turret Drive Rock Springs, Wyoming or
- Email resume to legendservicesinc@gmail.com.
.
.
.
