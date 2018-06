CHEYENNE — Lena Elizabeth Turner, 66, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, died October 8, 2017.

She was born October 26, 1950, in Rock Springs.

A graveside memorial service will be held this Tuesday, June 26, 2018 , at 10:00 a.m. in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, Mountain View Section, Lauzer Block 421, Lot 4.

All are welcome! Please help us celebrate Lena’s life!