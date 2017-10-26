Leon Exly Covell Jr (May 16, 1944 - October 23, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Leon Exly Covell Jr., 73 passed away, Monday, October 23, 2017, at Sage View Care Center. Mr. Covell was a resident of Rock Springs for the past five years and former resident of Big Piney, Wyoming.

He was born on May 16, 1944, in Cutbank, Montana the son of Leon Exly Covell Sr. and Opal Burnette Covell.

Mr. Covell attended schools in Big Piney, Wyoming and was a 1963 graduate of Big Piney High School.

He was a roughneck for many years and a tire repairman for Petro at the time of his retirement.

His interests included hunting, fishing, and boating.

Survivors include two sons; Leon Exly Covell III and wife Jessica of Big Piney, Wyoming, Christopher David Covell and wife April of Superior, Wyoming, one daughter; Lani Sorensen and husband Scott of Nunn, Colorado, two sisters; Beverly Sawyer and husband David of Thornton, Colorado and Betty Martin of Medford, Oregon, twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Of those grandchildren Leon was especially proud of his namesakes Leon Exly Covell IV and Leon Exly Covell V.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Marilyn, and one brother in law; Bill Martin, two nephews; Rodney Chapin and Corey Chapin.