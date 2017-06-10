Let the Pool Parties Begin June 12

Splish, splash, we’re having a blast.

Get your water toys out, kids. The Rock Springs outdoor pools open for the summer season, June 12.

Just around the lazy-river bend is Dip, Dodge, and Slide at Century West park, starting June 14. Hit the longest water slide in town for some wet and wacky fun to ease those summertime blues, or just the heat. The slides will be slipping from July 14 to Aug. 16.

.

.

Pool and Slide Hours

Dip, Dodge, and Slide (Century West):

Wednesdays – 1:30 – 4 p.m.

Wednesdays – 1:30 – 4 p.m. Blairtown and Century West

Monday – Friday: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday: 12 – 4 p.m.

Monday – Friday: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday: 12 – 4 p.m. Garnet and Rec. Center

Monday – Sunday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday – Sunday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Washington Park Pool

Monday – Friday: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

.

*Springland pool park will be closed for the season.

Century West, Blairtown, Washington, Garnet Spray Park, and the Family Recreation Center Splash Pad are open for the season.

.

.

For More Information

Contact the Rock Springs Civic Center.

(307) 352-1420

410 N St

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Rock Springs, WY 82901 Summer Hours: Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Closed Saturday, Sunday

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.