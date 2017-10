First Choice Buick/GMC is hosting their first ever “Let’s Can Hunger!” canned food drive.

They are asking for donations of canned food to be dropped off at their location (2100 Elk Street) by November 20th.

First Choice Buick/GMC will also be donation $100 for every vehicle sold until Nov. 20th!

All proceeds will be donated to the Sweetwater County Food Bank after collection.

Call Eric (307-371-0792) or Brent (307-389-7550) for more details.