Sid and Gina Dusel and Dan and Leisa are pleased to announce the engagement of their children Levi Dusel and Melissa Vecht.

The couple has decided to exchange vows on May 26th, 2018.

The ceremony will take place at Bunning Park at 2:00PM with the reception following at the Old American Legion.

