Lewis Mobile Home Park Lots – Rock Springs, WY

Lewis Mobile Home Park, located in Rock Springs on 1620 West 2nd St. has open lots!

Lot #2 in Lewis Mobile Home Park – 1620 West 2nd St., Rock Springs

This lot is located right at the front of the park allowing for easy access in and out. Lot rent is $400.00 per month and that includes water and trash paid the landlord. Lewis Mobile Home Park is centrally located to everything in Rock Springs.

We pride ourselves on only allowing newer mobile homes and enforcing other guidelines that tenants must follow to keep our park the cleanest, nicest, and quietest park in Rock Springs. We also have a playground where children can play basketball and enjoy their day on other playground equipment.

Lot #87 – In Lewis Mobile Home Park – 1620 West 2nd St., Rock Springs

This lot is located in the middle of the park near the playground. Lot rent is $400.00 per month and that includes water and trash paid the landlord.

See these properties today!

Please call Jennifer @307.362.7285