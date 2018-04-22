Like a Broken Record: Henderson Breaks School Record Again in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif.– Ja’la Henderson’s latest school record mark didn’t last long. In a story that’s beginning to sound like a broken record, Henderson broke her own school record in the women’s outdoor triple jump to win the Gold Invitational division of the event at the Beach Invitational on Saturday.

Henderson leapt 43 feet, 8.5 inches for the win to highlight a balanced effort by the Pokes on the final day of a three-day stretch of California meets.

“Ja’la (Henderson) had a weekend of near-misses,” UW associate head coach Quincy Howe said on Saturday.



Henderson Furthers Her Record by Eight Inches

“Her biggest achievement, I believe, was keeping a level head through the adversity and bouncing back in her last event of the weekend to a new school record and a Gold Invitational division championship.”

With Saturday’s mark, Henderson furthered her own school record by eight inches and finished tops in the field of 51 women’s triple jumpers by over a foot. She now sits over two and a half feet clear of any other Cowgirl triple jumper in UW outdoor track & field history.

Her mark is currently eighth in the NCAA, pending final results from this weekend’s meets.



UW’s Distance Crew

Saturday’s action included another set of impressive performances from the UW distance squad.

Lauren Hamilton and Solana Quistorff ran well in the women’s 1,500 meters, as Hamilton clocked a time of 4 minutes, 35.37 seconds to take 18th in the field of 73 while Quistorff ran a personal-best 4:37.57 for 22nd place.

Late Friday night at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif., Hamilton clocked 4:31.69 in the event.

In her second consecutive day competing in the 800 meters, Kerry White finished eighth in a field of 82 for the Cowgirls with a time of 2:09.54. Emily Person took 44th at 2:15.03.

Bryce Ailshie, also competing in the 800 meters for the second straight day, took 12th in the field of 89 for the Cowboys with a time of 1:51.17.

Daniel Hintz took 17th with a time of 1:51.73 after posting the No. 2 time on the all-time list for the men’s 1,500 meters, 3:44.92, late Friday night at the Bryan Clay Invitational. Hintz’s Friday time was good for 44th in a massive field of over 250 runners.



Sprinters

Jackson Wood had another highlight performance for the Pokes on Saturday, taking 15th place in a field of 92 runners in the men’s 400 meters with a time of 48.01.

Wood also helped the Cowboys 4×100-meter relay team to a seventh-place finish after the squad crossed the finish line in 41.41 seconds. Another 4×100-meter relay participant, Jace Marx, took 14th place in a field of over 100 sprinters in the men’s 100 meters, checking in at 10.73.

Jerayah Davis placed 22nd on the women’s side of the event, recording a time of 11.90, while Jordan Edmonds placed 32nd in a field of 87 with a time of 12.03.



Hurdles and Jumps

Heidi Pfoor and Brandon McGuire each posted solid finishes in the 400-meter hurdles. McGuire was 21st in the men’s field at 54.41, while Pfoor checked in at 1:02.26 for 28th in the women’s field.

William Nolan posted a 21st-place finish in the men’s long jump, recording a mark of 22-11.25 on Saturday. He also recorded a 25th-place finish in the men’s triple jump, leaping 47-3.75.



Throwers

Hannah Carr had another solid mark in the women’s discus on Saturday, throwing 154-3 to take 33rd overall.

Garrett Lynch threw 161-2 in the men’s discus for 38th, while he placed 35 in the men’s shot put with a mark of 51-5.5. Carr placed 40th in the women’s shot put, tossing 44-7.



Up Next

After a crazy week on the road, the Pokes will stay in Laramie next weekend to host the 7220 Invite. The meet will take place on Friday, April 27, at the Memorial 8 Track at the Louis S. Madrid Sports Complex.

Events start at 11 am MT and admission is free to the public. Stay tuned to GoWyo.com and @wyo_track on twitter for additional information in the coming days.