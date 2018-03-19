Lincoln County Sheriff Makes Arrest in Thayne Pharmacy Burglary

LINCOLN COUNTY — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Rowdy Ford, 18, of Fairview, WY in connection with the recent Our Valley Pharmacy burglary in Thayne, WY.

Ford is charged with burglary as well as other charges unrelated to the burglary.

The Sheriff’s Office has also obtained an arrest warrant for Talon Sessions, 28, of Thayne, WY for burglary in connection to the pharmacy burglary.

Investigators continue to work closely with the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office on this case and additional charges are expected to be filed.

If the public has any information about the burglary or if you know of the whereabouts of Talon Sessions, please contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 307-885-5231.

Read the original story and watch the surveillance videos here, wherein the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the two suspects in the video.