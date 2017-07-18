Linda Diane Faulkner (January 4, 1948 – July 15, 2017)

GREEN RIVER — Linda Diane Faulkner, 69, of Green River passed away suddenly on July 15, 2017, at her home.

She was born January 4, 1948, in Goose Creek, Texas, the daughter of Lloyd Fontenot and Betty Butler Fontenot. She attended school in Baytown Texas and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School with the class of 1966.

Linda married Lawrence Leslie Faulkner on October 25, 1966, in Cleburne, Texas.

She was a member of the Monroe Avenue Baptist Church in Green River.

She enjoyed shopping and gardening.

Survivors include her husband Lawrence Faulkner of Green River; son Chad Faulkner of Pasadena, Texas; daughter Robin Faulkner-Harrison and husband Kevin of Rock Springs; brother Charles Graham of Huntsville, Texas; sister Sandra Brady and husband Luther of Crosby, Texas; grandchildren Christopher Faulkner, Kinci Mayorga, and Andrew Harrison; great-grandchildren Myka and Jayce Mayorga; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Steven Graham.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday July 20th, at the Green River Bible Baptist Church, 800 Homestead Dr., Green River.

A viewing will take place one hour prior to the services at the church.

Interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery, Green River.

In lieu of flowers, family suggest donations to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.