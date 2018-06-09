Linda Sue McCormick (December 14, 1952 – June 6, 2018)

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Linda Sue McCormick, 65, passed away Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Linda Sue was born on December 14, 1952. She is remembered by her family as a sister, aunt, and niece.

Linda Sue was a caregiver. She loved kids, family, cooking, and animals. She would help anyone.

Her family wishes they could see her one more time, but they know she is with their parents and loved ones in heaven. They look forward to seeing Sue in the future and send her their love.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Red Lodge Cemetery in Red Lodge, Montana, Friday June 15, 2018 at 2 pm.

Cremation has taken place. She will be laid to rest next to her parents as requested.