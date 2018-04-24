Lisa Jeanminette Stegall (October 11, 1970 – April 21, 2018)

GREEN RIVER — Lisa Jeanminette Stegall, 47, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on April 21, 2018, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming

She was born on October 11, 1970, in Napa, California, the daughter of Kurt Jeanminette and Wanda Guthrie Jeanminette.

Lisa attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a graduate of the Green River High School with the class of 1989.

She was a cosmetologist for twenty-four years and drove a school bus in Ozark, Arkansas where she loved all the kids like they were her own. She was so full of life and never gave up the fight. She touched the hearts of so many and had one of the kindest souls, with a smile that lit up the room.

Survivors include her husband Chris Stegall of Green River, Wyoming, three children, Lexie Sanford, Wyatt Stegall and Kenny Stegalll all of Green River, Wyoming, Parents, Kurt Jeanminette and wife Joanie of Hewitt, Texas and Richard Hodo and wife Wanda of Green River, Wyoming, In laws, Clifford Campbell and wife Phyllis of Bonne Terre, Missouri, four sisters, Stacie Brown and husband Bobby of Russellville, Arkansas, Angie Shutran and husband Chris of Green River, Wyoming, Nicole Rogers and husband Sky of Pensacola, Florida, Noelle Murphy and husband Zack of Destin, Florida, one brother Corey Hodo of Rock Springs, Wyoming, grandmother, Delma Guthrie of Green River, Wyoming, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Gabriel and Lena Jeanminette and Ken Gutherie and nephew, Kyle Rodda.

Following cremation a celebration of life will be conducted at 5:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at Hampton Inn, 1055 Wild Horse Canyon Road, Green River, Wyoming.

