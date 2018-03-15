It will be cooler today…with scattered rain and snow showers along with isolated thunderstorms across much of Wyoming as a Pacific Cold Front slides across the state. This moist and cool weather pattern will remain across the region through the weekend as another cold front moves across the state.

Today Scattered snow showers before noon, then rain showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight Scattered snow showers, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.