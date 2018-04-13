Local Artist Denise Mosley Reaches Final Rounds Of Contest

Local pinstriping artist and art teacher Denise Mosley is crossing her fingers for the next 12 hours.

She’s reached the playoff rounds of the Torque Fest/Gnarly Magazine Skull Panal Art Contest, and she’s the last pinstriper standing!

If Denise receives enough votes, she will advance onto the next round. Round 3 polls will close on Saturday at 9 am EST. You can vote for Denise here.

“The charity opportunity came first. I don’t do tons of charity artwork for donation, but I do choose about 3 every year that are exceptionally worthy. I wanted to create a piece that is true to my work and allow the pinstriping to be the focus,” Denise Mosley said.

“There were about six other pinstriped submissions in the beginning, mine is the last one left in the running of this sort. The rest are beautiful examples of airbrushing and lowbrow art as well as automotive painting techniques!”

The creativity and freedom in this project is what prompted her to submit to the contest, she said. She also wanted to be involved because friendly competition is fun when there are artist peers are involved.

“It has sparked conversations between artists behind the scenes and truly, there are some amazing, humble and supportive artists involved in this. I’m so happy to call them my friends.”

About The Contest

Gnarly Magazine teamed up with Torque Fest to bring this competition to complement their Skull Panel Auction to benefit Hannah Wells Medical Trust. . “Hannah has had open heart surgeries and will have to have more. This auction helps pay a portion of her medical bills. As for the art contest here at Gnarly Magazine, we’re doing things a tiny bit different with the voting. Since there were so many submissions (75 in total), we’re going to go with three-way matchups throughout the competition,” said Vintage Torque Fest. . Vintage Torque Fest is a fund raiser designed to help families that have children with congenital heart defects. .

