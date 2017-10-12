Local Artists Share Their Work At CFAC

SWEETWATER COUNTY — This is the eleventh year for the Community Fine Arts Center’s Community Art Show and 16 local artists submitting 35 original pieces of artwork. This year’s theme is “Our Cultural Heritage” and will be on display through November 2nd at the Community Fine Arts Center.

As an open show, the submitted work is not judged or juried to be included.

“This year’s theme is an extension of a series of events the CFAC is collaborating with other entities in the county,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “’Eye of a Nation’ is celebrating heritage, specifically of the Native American cultures. We will have a traveling exhibit of Edward Curtis’ photographs in November but our community show is open to all cultural heritages.

As a community art show, it is open to any art medium and the goal is to provide local artists an opportunity to share their creative efforts with the public.

Both traditional paintings in oils and watercolors to metalwork and needlework are included. Many of the pieces are originals by local artists but there are several entries that have been in families, some for generations.

Artists who submitted their own work are Edgar Alcivar, Angelina Bennet, Teryl Deans Hartman, Jennifer Messer, Patti Meyerbird, Ellen Newell, Darryl Newton, R.J. Pieper, Christine Pruett, Deon Quitberg, Glenn Taucher, and James Uhls.

Gwendolyn Quitberg is displaying a horsehair bridle and reins that her grandfather braided. Fern Stringham shared two oil paintings from Nicaragua and Barbara Sowada has a humorous pen and ink drawing titled “Homesteading.” Paula Wonnacott recently recovered a hand-tinted photograph of her grandmother as a child and had it restored.

The public is invited to enjoy this exhibit as well as the permanent collection owned by the Sweetwater County School District #1 displayed at the Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C Street in Rock Springs. Hours at the center are Monday through Thursday 10 am to 6 pm and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 pm.