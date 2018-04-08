Local Boxers Impress at 2018 Western Elite Qualifier

ROCK SPRINGS– Three local boxers spent a week in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in early March fighting at the 2018 Western Elite Qualifier, in which they competed for spot at the National Boxing Championships.

Sarah and Emily Garrison, and Wrylee Padilla spent the week of March 4 through March 10 working to qualify for the National Championships, which will take place in December 2018 in Salt Lake City.



The Garrisons Bring Home Western Elite Titles

Sarah and Emily both won their respective weight classes, earning invitations to the National Championships, while Padilla placed in the top eight.

Sarah won the Junior Female 119-pound weight class, beating the 2017 National Champion.

“It was a spectacular feeling,” Sarah said of her win over the defending national champion. “It is one of the best feelings in the world to get your hand raised and announced that you are the winner of the whole tournament, especially against a tough opponent.”

Emily took home the title for the Bantam Female 95-pound division. Both girls described the experience as “amazing” and expressed how exciting it was to win and have the experience.

In the Rankings

After Emily’s impressive performance at the Western Elite, she holds the No. 1 position in both the 90-pound and 95-pound divisions for Bantam Female.

Sarah holds the No. 2 position in the 119-pound division for Junior Female, only behind the boxer she beat in the Western Elite championship in New Mexico.





Up Next for the Sisters

The sisters are continuing their training and preparing for the championships in December, but they have a few other competitions to compete at first.

The Garrisons will box in the 2018 Junior Olympics in West Virginia in June. The girls are both striving to become Olympic boxers. They will also fight at the state qualifier and the regional qualifier.

On May 5, the Garrisons, Padilla, and the other boxers at Rocks Boxing will fight at the Jim Stark 2018 Golden Gloves Boxing Smoker on May 5 at the Rock Springs High School gym.



Wrylee Padilla Finishes in Top Eight

Padilla finished in the top 8 boxers in the Elite Male 132-pound division at the Western Elite in Albuquerque. He spent three consecutive days boxing in one of the largest brackets of the event.

Padilla did not qualify for the National Championships, but he took the first steps in doing so, and will have another opportunity to qualify later this year.

“I feel good about my performance. I moved down a weight class and felt a lot more confident with where I was at,” Padilla said.

Padilla is continuing his training by “getting into the ring more often and working more frequently.”

For Padilla, boxing is more than just a sport, and he hopes to make a career out of it in the future.

“My goals with boxing correlate a lot with my goals as a person. I just plan to keep getting better as a person. I hope to keep striving for success and maybe one day make a career out of it,” he said.





Rocks Boxing Show Details

The Jim Stark 2018 Golden Gloves Boxing Smoker will take place on Saturday, May 5, at the Rock Springs High School gym. Boxing will start at 3 pm. The event is sanctioned by USA Boxing.

The Boxing Smoker will give the community the opportunity to come out and support the boxers and see the hard work the Rocks Boxing athletes have put in throughout the year.