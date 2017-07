PINEDALE — Dr. Jamie Poyer and Dr. Melinda Poyer (Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County chief of staff), both of Rock Springs, and Bob Pendergrast of Park City, Utah, won the three-man co-ed division Pika Cup in the Surly Pika Adventure Race on Sunday.

In eight hours, the team had to wayfind 13 checkpoints while mountain biking, trekking, and paddling in the Wind River Mountains and on Fremont Lake.

The race took place during the three-day Wind River Mountain Festival in Pinedale.