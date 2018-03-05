Local Executive Director Selected As A Delegate To United Nations Commission

ROCK SPRINGS — YWCA is pleased to announce that Executive Director Lauren Schoenfeld was selected as a delegate to United Nations Commission on the Status of Women and will be attending the 62nd session in New York later this month.

The Commission on the Status of Women is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women. It is instrumental in promoting women’s rights and shaping global standards on gender equality and the empowerment of women.

The upcoming session holds the primary focus on the empowerment of rural women and girls. As a delegate on behalf of the YWCA USA Schoenfeld has also been requested to speak at a Parallel Event Session addressing victim services in the rural community and “Using Technology and Innovation to Bridge the Rural/Urban Digital Gap”. During the Commission’s annual two-week session, representatives of UN Member States, civil society organizations and UN entities gather at UN headquarters in New York.

“The YWCA of Sweetwater County has been providing services for the betterment of people’s lives in our local community since 1976 and will continue to do so while working with local, national and world partners. I am very honored and excited to have the opportunity to represent Wyoming and the YWCA and be a part of the global discussion to improve services to women and families.”