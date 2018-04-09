Local Father and Angler Organizing First ‘Clean The Green’ Event

The Green River meanders through some amazing Wyoming landscape on the path into the town bearing its name.

From the cold, clear lakes of the Upper Green into the desert landscape of Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge.

The last 70 miles or so on the way into Green River is an area that sees quite a few visitors each year, every year. Camping, fishing, floating,recreation, travel and more. With this traffic has also come debris and garbage in and around the river.

One local angler and father finally decided it was time to do something about that. That’s when Josh Mace started to plan the “Clean the Green” event, scheduled for April 28.

We interviewed Josh about the event and how this was all started.

See how you can get involved!

JOSH, HOW DID THIS IDEA COME ABOUT TO CREATE THE EVENT FOR ‘CLEAN THE GREEN’?

I spend a lot of time fishing the Green River in town. I think it is safe to say that I fish the Green River in town more than anybody.

I have noticed over the last decade that the garbage has gotten increasingly worse. Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy fishing the entire stretch of the Green River from Ten Mile to Weeping Rock. Honestly, I would rather fish for an extra hour than drive north for an hour.

Last fall I stumbled upon an article on the Orvis web page about a group of people in Utah. Their focus was on cleaning the Provo River. They call their event “Fishing for Garbage” on the Provo I believe. After I saw the article I did a little research on how their event came to be.

I thought something like that would be a perfect fit for the Green River.

WHAT DOES THE RIVER MEAN TO YOU AND WHY IS IT IMPORTANT?

I was born and raised right here in Green River. One of my earliest memories is fishing on the Green River with my Father and Brother.

I try to look back on how many days I’ve spent on the river either, fishing, floating, swimming or just relaxing and I lose track. 30 years on the Green River has given me a lot of great memories.

Now, I’ve got a daughter of my own and I want to share those same experiences with her on the river that were given to me at an early age.

WHAT IS THE PLAN FOR THE DAY OF THE EVENT?

The plan is to meet up at the FMC Bridge between 8:30 and 9:00 AM on April 28.

I am also hoping for people with rafts, drift boats, river boats, canoes and kayaks to float from County Park or Blue Rim Road Area to Expedition Island. This will cover twice as much ground and the people on watercraft can reach the places otherwise inaccessible to foot traffic. After we all get together we will start making our way up river.

We will also have a group stay and clean the Scotts Bottom Nature Area as well. There will be beverages provided for all volunteers of the event throughout the day. There will also be a refreshment station at about the halfway point where people can get out of the sun.

After we make it all the way to Expedition Island around 2:00 P.M. tentatively lunch will be served. After we all catch our breath and get some refreshments there will be a raffle prize drawing with a lot of great prizes.

WHAT IS THE LONG-TERM PLAN FOR ‘CLEAN THE GREEN’?

Being that this is the 1st “Clean the Green” event I am hoping for a good turnout. As long as this year goes well and I get the support needed from local businesses and enough volunteers, it will continue.

I hope to make it all the way to Fontenelle Dam in 15-20 Years. That may be an unrealistic timeline but only time will tell. I know that there are a lot of bigger items up river that would not be easily removed with just manpower.

In the coming years we would need the help of local companies with heavy machinery in order to lift these things. Cars, Railroad Parts, Containers, Appliances, Big Tires just to list a few.

WHO ALL IS INVOLVED, HOW CAN MORE PEOPLE GET INVOLVED, WHO DO THEY CONTACT, DO YOU NEED ANYTHING ELSE SPECIFICALLY?

We have had some great sponsors already sign up for the event. Sponsorships have come in different forms at this point. There have been people and businesses donating prizes for the raffle at the end of the event. The food and beverages are being donated by local businesses. Trash bags and gloves are also being donated. The City of Green River has donated a utility vehicle and an employee to gather garbage bags along the green belt and bring them to our pickup locations.

I am also looking for people with dump trailers that would be willing to help. I need at least 2 more. If there are any other businesses that want to help out with any sort of mentioned donation it would be much appreciated. I have a feeling that this event is going to be much bigger than I had originally planned.

Since I am the one spearheading this event all inquiries should come to me directly. The best way to contact me about the event is through the “Clean the Green” event page on Facebook.

One thing we really need help with right now is transportation. Most people will be leaving their vehicles at FMC Park and we will be finishing at Expedition Island. Of course, people can have other vehicles staged at the island but a public transport of sorts would be great for a backup plan.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED!

Please get involved with the “Clean the Green” event or think about sponsoring if you are a business. You can find out more on the Facebook page or by contacting Josh directly.