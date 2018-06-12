Local Fire Depts Assist in Rapidly Escalating Wildfire in Albany County

ALBANY COUNTY — Sweetwater County Fire Department has sent one wildland engine with a mixed crew from Sweetwater County Fire and Rock Springs Fire Departments who are all trained in wildland fire and structure protection.

This engine is one of many that have been requested from around the State and western US to aid in this rapidly escalating incident in Albany County that is burning primarily in heavy “bug killed” timber that is the primary fuel caring the fire.

There are currently 5 large wildfire burning in Utah, Colorado and now Wyoming

The large fire burning in Albany County, now called the Badger Creek Fire, has reached 2,300 acres. Growth has been primarily wind-driven to the north and the east.

The following updates are as of noon on June 12, 2018.

Night Operations

Six engines were on duty overnight in the evacuated communities, providing fire suppression, structure protection, and assessment. Previous hazard tree removal treatments in the area and air tanker retardant drops yesterday aided in their work as well.

Fire Personnel

Additional resources continue to arrive. Currently there are four Hot Shot crews and one Type 2 crew. Air resources include two Type 1 helicopters to assist with water bucket drops, one Type 3 helicopter for reconnaissance, and one air attack plane.

Today’s operational Plan

The overall strategy of personnel continues to be full suppression of the Fire, by engaging in locations with the highest probability of success. Firefighters will continue to focus on structure protection, and establishing an anchor point along the southwestern perimeter of the Fire. The Rocky Mountain Region’s Black Team will assume command of fire operations on Wednesday.

Weather forecast

The forecast for today calls for continued hot, dry, and windy conditions. Strong west to southwest winds are expected.

Evacuations/Structures

Albany County Officials have issued evacuation orders for the communities of Foxpark, Mountain Home, Wold Tract, Wyocolo, Gramm, Beehive, Miller Lake, and the areas along Highway 10 from Woods Landing south to the Colorado state line. This includes Woods Landing, New Jelm, and Jelm. Pre-evacuation orders are in place for the community of Foxborough. It is also advised by the Forest Service that all dispersed campers near the fire area relocate to other areas of the Forest.

Fire fighters are engaged in structure protection in all affected communities as this remains the highest priority for resources.

Road Closure

Highway 230 is closed from Woods Landing to the Colorado state line. Highway 10 is closed from Woods Landing to the Colorado state line.

Tip Line

The cause of the Fire is unknown and is under investigation. A “tip line” has been established by the Laramie Ranger District.

The public is asked to call 307-745-2392 (select option #5 and leave a detailed message) with any information they may have seen on Sunday afternoon, June 10th, near Forest Service Roads 501 and 544D in the area of the Mountain Home OHV Trail system.