Local Game and Fish Office Announces Meetings to Discuss 2017 Hunting Proposals

GREEN RIVER – There will be five open houses and one final public meeting held in southwest Wyoming March 16 through March 29. Regional wildlife staff is hoping to hear from as many sportsmen as possible about the draft season proposals and they will be taking additional input towards developing 2017 hunting season proposals.

Open houses will be held at the following locations in southwest Wyoming:

March 16, Baggs, Valley Community Center, 255 West Osborne, 6 pm

March 20, Cokeville, Cokeville Town Hall, 110 Pine Street, 6 pm

March 21, Kemmerer, South Lincoln Training and Events Center, 215 State Hwy 233, 6 pm

March 27, Mountain View, School Board Room, 129 West Second Street, 6 pm

March 28, Evanston, Uinta County Library, 701 Main Street, 6 pm

The Final Public Information Gathering Meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 29, in Green River at the Game and Fish Office, beginning at 6 pm. Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Friday March 30, at public meetings, or by mailing them to Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at http://wgfd.wyo.gov. Copies of the proposed regulations are available at the same address in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their April 20-21 meeting in Casper at the WCA Regional Training Center, 2220 Bryan Stock Trail.

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Anyone requiring auxiliary aids, regarding this Public Notice, should contact the Green River Game and Fish Office at: 1-800-843-8096. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.