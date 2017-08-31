Local Group Raising Money for Stand Up to Cancer Day

Each year on the second Friday of September, Stand Up to Cancer Day is observed. It honors all who have been affected by this disease.

This year, local group Wyoming Women Hoofin’ It for Hope have partnered with Chief Dwane Pacheco of the RSPD and Sheriff Mike Lowell of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office to raise money for their cause. That cause is the 3-day, 60-mile Susan G. Komen walk in San Diego. Each member of the team must raise a minimum of $2300 to be eligible to participate in the walk.

From September 1 – 7, Chief Pacheco and Sheriff Lowell will be raising donations.

The official with the least amount of donations by the last day will have the choice of getting their hair colored pink or shaving their head!

Donations may be dropped of to Dick Boettcher’s State Farm office and at Country Home Mortgage.