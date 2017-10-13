Local Hip-Hop Artist Sighting In On Success

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Local artist Currington Campbell who raps under the name Cur has been making strides in his musical career.

He had his first live performance at the University of Wyoming Beer Garden, on Thursday while a music video is racking up the views.

Currington is a native of Casper and has lived in Rock Springs since 2012. He works at the Jim Bridger Power Plant as an Operator, he came to the job after studying power plant operations and science in College.

His latest music video ‘Listen Now‘ has been viewed 345,841 times since it dropped on September 7th.

The video, which was allegedly filmed locally, keeps plenty of firepower on hand throughout to pepper the local flavor. Cur explained that the video tells a story of a double cross and the inevitable ensuing revenge.

Cur played the cello growing up which served as his introduction to performing music. The 2010 death of his best friend, in a tragic snowboarding accident, pushed him to start recording Hip-Hop music. The creative process was cathartic for him, he likens the effect to therapy.

With plans to take his music to the next level in effect, we can’t wait to see more music from this local artist.

The rest of the world might be hearing more from him as well, with a PR group showing interest in putting his music in the hands of radio DJs who could expose it to a larger audience. It appears the sky is the limit.

Check out his Sound Cloud.