Local Jeweler Warns of Fake Gold Scam in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — A local jewelry store says they’ve seen a recent uptick in customers bringing in gold rings to be tested, only to find out they are not real gold.

In the last month and a half, Reynolds Jewelers staff said they’ve seen 8 or 9 instances where their jeweler has confirmed with an acid test that it’s not real gold, but rather a gold-colored metal.

The story tends to be similar, where rings are sold by an individual in parking lot locations around Rock Springs claiming to be stranded. The rings are stamped 18kt and are usually men’s rings.

Rock Springs Police Department has not had any scam reports made to their office, but Patrol Sergeant Steve Reekers said that it would be an issue they would investigate if it were reported.

Sgt. Reekers said that depending on the actual details of the sale, it sits in a gray area between fraud and buyer beware.

“If someone sells you a vehicle and the transmission goes two days later and it turns out to be a lemon, that is buyer beware,” said Sgt. Reekers. The buyer really needs to do their research, he said.

“There may have been people who had this happen, but they didn’t report it because it wasn’t a significant amount of money and they chalked it up to buyer beware,” said Sgt. Reekers.

That said, be careful buying gold items from folks in parking lots. Sgt. Reekers said he has run into a fair number of people who will scam their way to travel from one area to another and that Rock Springs is a common stop because the people here are known to be generous.