Local Law Enforcement Raises Funds For Sage Sell

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Local law enforcement agencies recently raised over $1,000 to help a wonderful Rock Springs girl through the “No Shave November” program.

3-year-old Sage Sell, the daughter of Orin and Arlene Cole Sell, has been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. She must have weekly treatments for the next nine months, followed by monthly procedures for two years at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Participants in “No Shave November” events forego shaving and grow beards and mustaches, donating the money they would have spent shaving, and/or $25 each for the months of November and December. Men and women from the agencies, both sworn and non-sworn, participated in the event.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell, pictured here with little Sage Sell and her mother, Arlene Cole Sell, said the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office raised $520 and the Green River Police Department $480, which was presented recently to the Sell family. The Rock Springs Police Department also participated.

“No Shave” philanthropic fundraising events have been staged the world over since 1999. Nations participating, in addition to the United States, have included the United Kingdom, Israel, Ireland, Canada, the Czech Republic, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, El Salvador, Spain, and South Africa, with millions of dollars raised every year.

Lowell said this is the third year Sweetwater County law enforcement has participated.