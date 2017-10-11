Local Libraries Hosting October Events!

October Library Events

.

Visit the Sweetwater County Library system’s website here.

Like the Sweetwater County Library system on Facebook!

We love October in the libraries! We encourage people to come out and see what we have going on. ~ Lindsey Travis, Public Relations

Oct. 12 – Altered Books Pumpkin Crafts

Give old and damaged books new life as a fun fall decoration. The downtown Rock Springs Library is offering a free craft event Thursday, Oct. 12, making pumpkin decorations from altered books.

At this hands-on crafting event, learn how to turn an old paperback into a pumpkin. We’ll have a couple of crafting options to help spice up your fall decor.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 12

Time: 6 – 8 pm

Place: Rock Springs Library, 400 C St., Rock Springs

No fee or registration required.

.



.

Oct. 17 – Metaphysical Fair

Get ready for the annual Metaphysical Fair! There will be taro card reading, dream interpretation, and more. Discover something new, or look for a path of self improvement.

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 17

Time: 5 – 8 pm

Place: Sweetwater County Library, 300 N 1st East, Green River

For ages 14 and up

.

Oct. 19 – Family Evening Story Time

The family evening story time is a story time and a puppet show in one! There will be activities and stories for kids. Halloween costumes are encouraged!

Date: Thursday, Oct. 19

Time: 6:30

Place: Rock Springs Library, 400 C St., Rock Springs

Family friends

.

.

Oct. 23 – Peter Fletcher Performs

Peter Fletcher returns to for an encore performance. Fletcher is a classical guitarist.

Date: Monday, Oct. 23

Time: 7 pm

Place: White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Dr., Rock Springs

FREE event for all ages

.

.

Oct. 24 – Halloween Story Time

The annual Halloween Story Time is just around the witch’s cauldron. There will be spooky stories and activities for all children to enjoy. Stations will be placed throughout library with delightfully spooky activities. Costumes are encouraged!

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 24

Time: 6 pm

Place: Sweetwater County Library, 300 N 1st East, Green River

Family friendly

.

Oct. 28 – Halloween Carnival

The Halloween Carnival is the local libraries’ biggest annual Halloween event. There are several fall carnival-style games and prizes placed throughout the library for children and family to enjoy all afternoon! Halloween costumes are welcome.

“They always do such a great job over there,” Lindsey Travis, Public Relations said. “It’s one of the most fun fall events we have.”