Local Non-profits Come Together to Benefit from WY Commissioner’s Tag

ROCK SPRINGS — Recently, two local non-profits benefited from the generosity of the Wyoming Game & Fish Commission.

Mark Anselmi, WY G&F Commissioner gifted a coveted Commissioner’s Tag to the KD Foundation for Juvenile Diabetes, which was founded by Jane and Jim Daniel in honor of their daughter Kaydin.

The KD Foundation created a raffle board and was able to raise $10,000 for their cause from the interest shown by local and regional sportsmen hoping to win a chance at this once-in-a-lifetime tag.

When the winner was drawn, the lucky recipient was Larry Fusselman.

Larry, who is the founder of Kari’s Access Awards chose to re-raffle the tag to benefit Kari’s Access Awards, which brought in $12,500 for this non-profit organization.

Kari’s Access Awards & Larry Fusselman graciously donated 10% of proceeds back to the KD Foundation.