Local Students Named Main Street/URA Volunteers of the Month

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is pleased to announce their May Volunteers of the Month – students from Pilot Butte Elementary School, Rock Springs Junior High School and Rock Springs High School.

Gentry Adams, Julianna Pizzato, Abby Hautala, Hailey Hautala, Yadi Vicensio, Grace Banks, Hadley Banks and Lorin Jones.

The students volunteered at the recent Hats and Horses Kentucky Derby Party. Dressed as jockeys, they served food, sold raffle tickets and helped with clean up.

Hadley Banks was a 6th grade student at Pilot Butte Elementary School, Julianna Pizzato, Abby Hautala, Hailey Hautala and Lorin Jones were 8th grade students at Rock Springs Junior High School. Gentry Adams, Yadi Vicensio and Grace Banks were freshman at Rock Springs High School.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are four standing committees – Economic Restructuring, Organization, Promotions, and Design. The Organization Committee plays a key role in keeping the Board, Committees, staff and programs of work in good shape by attracting people and funds for the organization. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.