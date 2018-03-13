Local Talent Returns to the Broadway Theater Stage

ROCK SPRINGS—Local talent Jaiden Collins will be returning to the Broadway Theater to perform her second solo concert, One Voice on The Broadway Returns, on Friday, March 16.

Collins is a senior at Rock Springs High School. She is active in the dramatic arts, and she is a state title holder in solo musical.



Returning to The Broadway

Collins’ solo concert is a fundraising event, in which she will be raising money for two summer programs for high achieving high school drama students.

Friday night’s concert will be Collins’ second solo concert. She performed last year to raise money for a trip to California where she and other Rock Springs High School choir students performed.

“It [last year’s concert] was amazing. The amount of support I got was very encouraging and made me want to do it again,” Collins said.

“I was worried to do something so risky that no one would show up, but I was very pleased with the crowd and I’m excited to see what my community this year has to offer.”



International Thespian Festival

Since Collins holds a state title, she is eligible to compete at the International Thespian Festival (ITF) hosted during the summer at the University of Nebraska.

The festival includes a week-long immersion into the Theatre of Arts. She will participate with other students from RSHS in rigorous workshops including acting, performing, music, dance, costume design, make-up, and directing.

“There are so many talented young people in this state and I can’t wait to see students from other states perform and see what I can learn from them. Every performer has something special to offer and I’m very excited to experience ITF,” Collins said.

The total cost for this trip is $1,000.



The Open Jar Institute

Collins was also one of 60 high students selected from around the world through a recent audition process to attend The Open Jar Institute summer session 2018 in New York.

“It’s such an amazing honor and I’m so blessed to have even been considered,” Collins said of being chosen to attend the institute.

“I sometimes think that maybe I’m not as talented as people say, and that when I get to New York I’m going to get trampled, so seeing that they see potential in me makes me feel so honored and thankful to God for giving me this gift. I can never thank Him enough,” she said.

White at the institute, she will spend one week working one-on-one with some of Broadway’s best directors, casting directors, performers, and agents. The students will also attend several Broadway shows.

This trip is $3,000, not including travel expenses.





Concert Details

Tickets for Collins’ concerts are $12 each, and can be purchased at the URA in downtown Rock Springs, the RS Chamber of Commerce, Coaltrain Coffee, or by calling 307-371-9016.

Doors will open at 6:30 pm, and the concert starts at 7 pm.

Raffle tickets for a variety of baskets will be sold at $1 per ticket, or six tickets for $5. The drawing for the baskets will take place after the concert.

“I think this concert will be even better than last year. I hope the audience enjoys it as much as I will,” Collins said.



About Jaiden

Collins is the daughter of Jody Collins of Rock Springs and James and Natalie Collins of Pinedale. She has been singing and performing since she was three-years-old.

She has been in over 25 musicals, plays, and performances as to date. Collins has also performed at several local events.

Collins will be portraying the character of Serena, a cheerleader in the RSHS musical of Legally Blonde in mid to late April.

It has been Collins’ life-long goal to perform on Broadway someday or to appear in a film.

“For me it’s not a dream anymore, it’s a goal. I am going to do this and nothing can stand in my way,” Collins said.

“My ambition, or main goal is to be a performer on Broadway or in a feature film. There are many scenarios in my head of how my life may turn out and they all end there. Every way I see my life play out, it always ends with me on the stage,” she said.





College Plans

Collins was recently accepted to the American Music and Dramatic Academy and the American Academy of the Dramatic Arts, both in New York City.

She is currently undecided as to which college she plans to attend.

“I was overjoyed and awe struck to have been accepted to not one, but both of the colleges I’d been hoping for. It still feels surreal and I am so incredibly grateful,” Collins said.