Local Toastmasters Perform Well in Cheyenne

ROCK SPRINGS — Local Toastmasters performed well at a Cheyenne speech competition in September.

Speech contests are a Toastmasters tradition. Each year, thousands of Toastmasters compete in the Humorous, Evaluation, Tall Tales, Table Topics, and International speech contests. Competition begins with club contests and local winners advance to compete through the area, division, and district levels.

Rock Springs Raconteurs Toastmasters Group hosted their first club competition on August 31. Members Traci Ciepiela and James Chavez won the local contest and the opportunity to compete in the area contest in Cheyenne on September 22.

Ciepiela took first place in the Humorous contest, presenting a speech that was thematic in nature.

Chavez received second place in the Evaluation contest by observing a 5-to-7-minute test speech and then presenting a 2-to-3 minute evaluation of the speech.

Both Ciepiela and Chavez are now eligible to go on and compete in the Division 26 contest in Denver on October 28.

Getting Involved with Toastmasters

Sound interesting? Consider joining the local Toastmasters club. The environment is friendly and supportive. The self-paced program allows you to build confidence with each speaking assignment. And–you’ll love the applause!

Constructive evaluation is the heart of the Toastmasters program. Each time you give a speech, an evaluator will point out strengths and suggest improvements. Whenever you stand up and speak, you receive encouraging, helpful feedback on how it went and how you can improve next time. This proven method will help you build your confidence and skills quickly. Competing in contests is optional.

Toastmasters is the most efficient, enjoyable, and affordable way of gaining communication and leadership skills.

Rock Springs Raconteurs meet each Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College (WWCC) in Rock Springs, Room 1003.

Membership is open to anyone 18 years of age or older. Please feel free to join a meeting any Thursday(1st-4thof the month).

For more information, contact Rock Springs Raconteurs Club President, Jason Armstrong, at wyojason@gmail.com, VP of Membership, Ryan Fotheringham, atryan.fotheringham@platt.com, or go to http://www.d26toastmasters.org and click on Find a Club.