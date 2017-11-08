Local Veterans to be Honored with First Annual Veteran’s Freedom Run Fundraiser

GREEN RIVER—The American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 will be hosting its First Annual Veteran’s Freedom Run, a fundraiser for local Veterans, on Saturday, November 11, starting at 8 am.

All of the proceeds from the event will provide meals to local veterans during the upcoming holiday season.

The Veteran’s Freedom Run recognizes those who have served the United States to protect the country’s freedom.



How the Event Got Started

Sherry Bushman, the event director and organizer, said she planned the run after she noticed a need to feed Veterans and their families during the holidays. Bushman moved to Green River about a year ago from Santa Barbara, California, where they have several fundraiser races.

“Rock Springs had a one-mile Vet walk, and I kind of drew inspiration from that, but made the event bigger,” Bushman said.

The Run includes a 5K, 10K, and a mile long walk in which veterans are escorted by the Green River Girl Scouts.



Registration

The early registration deadline was October 28, but people are still welcome to register. 5K and 10K runners who registered before the deadline will receive a running bag and a t-shirt. All those who register after the deadline are not guaranteed the bag or shirt.

All veterans who register for the 1 Mile Escort will receive a complimentary t-shirt.

People can register until Friday, November 10, by going into the American Legion and filling out a registration form.



Entry Fees and Schedule

10K Course: $35- starts at 8 am.

5K Course: $25- starts at 8:30 am.

1 Mile Escort: Free- starts at 10:30 am.

Course Details

The 10K and 5K courses will start and finish at the American Legion at 38 N. Center St. in Green River. The course goes across the Viaduct bridge and along the Green River.

The 1 Mile Escort will start and finish at the American Legion, and will go down Flaming Gorge Way.

There will be first, second, and third place prizes for each age division, which are ages 5-17, 18-29, 30-45, 46-60, 61+.

Service dogs are allowed.



One Mile Escort

For the 1 Mile Escort, the veterans will be escorted by the Green River Girl Scouts, in which the Girl Scouts will walk with the veterans and push wheelchairs.

The American Legion Color Guard will lead the Veterans onto Flaming Gorge Way on their way back to the American Legion.

The Green River Boy Scouts will help by giving directions, directing traffic, as well as by helping with amateur radio.

The Green River High School marching band will be performing three medleys, and the Green River Fire Department will present the American flag at the start and finish line.





Veteran’s Day Spaghetti Luncheon

After the race commences, there will be a free Veteran’s Day Luncheon at the Golden Hour Senior Center from 11 am to 1 pm. All Veterans and their families are invited to the spaghetti luncheon, which is sponsored by the Green River Girl Scouts.