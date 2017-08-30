Locals Do Well In Wyoming State Horseshoe Tournament

WORLAND — The 2017 Wyoming State Horseshoe Tournament was held in Worland this past weekend. Some Rock Springs and Green River locals and a couple from Jackson Hole placed high in the tournament.

Left to Right:

Lane Durrans 2nd place in Men’s A Class, Rock Springs; Brian Nussbaum 1st place in Men’s C Class, Green River; Lorado Reetz 1st place Tournament Champion Men’s A Class, Jackson Hole; Mel Banks 1st place Men’s Elders B Class, Green River; and Victoria Ross 3rd place Women’s B Class, Jackson Hole. Not pictured Jeff Gomez 1st place Men’s B Class, Green River. Congratulations to all.