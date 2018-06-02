Longtime Sweetwater County Resident Roy Lloyd Announces Candidacy for County Commissioner

SWEETWATER COUNTY– I am excited to declare my candidacy for the office of Sweetwater County Commissioner.

After being a resident of Sweetwater County for 14 years, I have decided it is time to move from the sidelines and into the game. Sweetwater County has become our home where we have developed many relationships, serve our community and raise our 4 children.

I have developed a pride in our community and marvel at what our county has accomplished over the 14 years we have lived here.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Though I have witnessed positive accomplishments during those 14 years, I see room for a new voice to help lead our community through the existing challenges while simultaneously forging new ideas to enhance the future of the county.

Change is necessary to move forward and away from the status quo, and I feel I bring the motivation, energy and passion to help be that voice of change.

I look forward to meeting with the citizens of Sweetwater County throughout the next several months to forge new relationships and share ideas on how to increase the quality of life and leadership in Sweetwater County. Some of the basic philosophies of my campaign that I will bring forward if elected are:

Listen to the ideas of others in an open manner with hopes of creating positive relationships based upon respect and cooperation with those we serve. Collaboration and respect are needed to avoid friction and to serve the County effectively.

Strategically appoint Board Members to county entities and allow those Boards to effectively manage their organizations/entities while providing support and insight as an appointed liaison.

Critically review and efficiently manage the County Budget in a manner focusing on specific fiscal management rather than looking at generalized across the board cuts and increases.

Focus on effective methods to create and sustain economic growth in Sweetwater County using a collaborative, planned and designed methodology.

Listen to others’ ideas and views of where change is needed and develop ideas to move forward in those changes, but also be willing to stand my ground to my beliefs and agree to disagree in a respectful manner.

Serve the county with a level of professionalism above reproach.

Throughout my 21 year professional career, I have had the opportunity to enhance the lives of others. I have also had the privilege to serve on multiple community boards and organizations focusing on serving others.

I view the opportunity of being elected County Commissioner as a continued extension of my desire to serve others and I look forward to serving the citizens of Sweetwater County.

As I contemplated running for Commissioner, I firmly decided the only way to make a difference and work towards change was to try. As I mentioned, I could sit on the sidelines and continue to watch, but our County needs new ideas, leadership and energy.

Whether I am successful in this bid for office, I look forward to my time meeting new people and sharing ideas over the next five months. To move forward, it takes the efforts of more than 5 commissioners; it takes a community and I look forward to representing our community and being their voice.

In the next few days, I will be launching a Facebook page www.facebook.com/lloydforcommissioner that will contain updates and information regarding my campaign.