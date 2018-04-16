Lorraine Betty (Osborn) Harrison (August 14, 1923 - April 13, 2018).

ROCK SPRINGS — Lorraine Betty (Osborn) Harrison, 94, passed away on Friday, April 13, 2018, at the home of her daughter in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Betty was born in Creston, Iowa on August 14, 1923, to her parents Harry and Gladys Osborn. She attended schools in Creston and married Kenneth Harrison. They had 2 children, daughter Kena and son Dwight. They moved to Casper, Wyoming in 1957 and later divorced. Betty relocated to Rock Springs in 2007 to be closer to her daughter.

Betty enjoyed playing Bingo, working puzzles, doing needlework and dancing.

She is survived by her daughter, Kena (Bill) Volsic, son Dwight (Chris) Harrison, and grandchildren Denise Volsic, Shawn Volsic, and Bre Lamborn and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Harry, sister-in-law Gwen, and niece Miki Leu.

Contributions to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs would be greatly appreciated by the family. At her request, private family interment will be held.

