Louis Kevin Cloyd (November 20, 1962 - September 3, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Louis Kevin Cloyd, 54 passed away Sunday, September 3, 2017, at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 40 years, and a former resident of Springfield, Oregon.

Mr. Cloyd was born on November 20, 1962, in Oakland, California, the son of Ronald Cloyd and Joanne Lee Sheraden.

He attended schools in Oregon and was a 1981 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

Mr. Cloyd married Angela Kalista in 1989 in Elko, Nevada. They later divorced.

He enlisted in the United States Army in 1983 and was honorably discharged in 1987.

Mr. Cloyd worked as a truck driver for Kellerstrass Oil Company for the last seven years.

He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren, working on classic cars, enjoyed eating bizarre foods and was a collector of many things.

Survivors include his mother Joanne Cloyd of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two sons; Kevin Cloyd and wife Chelsea of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Robert Cloyd of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother; Aaron Cloyd of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one sister; Shirley Spencer and husband Robert of Eugene, Oregon, three grandchildren, Clayton Cloyd, Gavin Cloyd, and Rylie Cloyd, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Cloyd was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Cloyd.

Following cremation, a grave side service with military honors will be conducted at 10:00 a.m.Saturday, September 16, 2017, at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. A celebration of life will be conducted following the grave side services at Bunning Hall, 603 South Main St., Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at Vase Funeral Home.