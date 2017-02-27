Low-Cost Lab Work Offered at Castle Rock Hospital District’s 11th Annual Health Fair

Castle Rock Hospital District is pleased to announce the dates of their 11th annual health fair.

The health fair offers the opportunity to receive low-cost, preventative lab work and bone density exams (DEXA). Participants may schedule an appointment or come in at their convenience on the available walk-in days.

To schedule an appointment, call 307-872-4500.

Walk-in testing dates and times have been extended to better serve the shift workers in the community.

Appointment Dates and Details

Friday, March 17 and 24, 6:30 – 7:45 am

Saturday, March 18 and 25, 6:30 – 9 am

Walk-in dates – March 13-27, 8 am – 5 pm

You should not have anything to eat except water for 8-10 hours prior to the blood draw. **Continue medications as prescribed.** Diabetics should NOT fast and should follow normal therapy.

Set an Appointment

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 307-872-4500.

Castle Rock Hospital District. Best of Care. Close to Home.

