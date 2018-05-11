Low Cost Pet Vaccination Clinic is May 19

ROCK SPRINGS — Dr. Cameron Eilts, of Rock Springs Pet Hospital, in conjunction with Rock Springs Animal Control and the Companion Animal Care Committee, is holding a low cost vaccination clinic for dogs and cats May 19 from 9 am to 12 pm at Rock Springs Animal Control.

Standard annual vaccinations will be offered as well as rabies. Additional vaccines will be available upon request for an additional cost. The cost is $25 for cats and altered dogs and $45 for unaltered dogs and includes a City license. No appointments necessary.

For more information, please contact Rock Springs Animal Control at 352-1455.