Lowell School Open House Tomorrow

ROCK SPRINGS — An educational program aimed at helping students with disabilities transition into the workforce has its new home at Lowell School, formerly an elementary school.

The programs will provide functional and vocational skills for students in 9th-12th grade as well as a new program for ages 18-21.

An open house will take place tomorrow October 12th at 5:30-7 pm at 1300 Lowell Ave. A presentation by the students and BBQ will follow.

The ribbon cutting will be at 5:30 pm. Community service providers will be on hand to answer questions.