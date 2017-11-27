Loyal E. Kendall (March 17, 1923 - November 22, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Loyal E. Kendall, 94, of Rock Springs, passed away November 22, 2017, peacefully at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River surrounded by his family.

He was born March 17, 1923, in Cleveland, Idaho, the son of Levi and Myrtle Kendall. He was a veteran having served in the US Army during WWII, including the invasion of Normandy.

He married LaRue Corbridge January 23, 1947, in the Logan LDS Temple, Logan, UT. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Loyal had been employed by FMC retiring after 30 years.

His lifelong interests were dedicated to family and outdoor activities.

Survivors include six sons and spouses; Sid, Dennis and Mary Ann, Merlin and Barbara, Marvin and Barb, Dean and Susie, Clair and Cindy; 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife LaRue in February of 2008, brothers Ray, DeWayne, Glen, Lea R, sister Lola and one grandson Spencer Dean Kendall.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 2, 2017, at the Rock Springs LDS Stake Center, 2055 Edgar St., Rock Springs. Friends and family may call 6 – 8 p.m. Friday, December 1, 2017, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, and Saturday one hour before services at the church.

Interment with military honors will be held at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

