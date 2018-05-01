LR Communications/Computer Services Hiring for Multiple Positions

By Lindsay Malicoate -
159
Views

Now Hiring Multiple Positions

LR Communications/Computer Services is your locally owned and operated internet service provider and computer service professionals

Email your resume today!

 

Sales Representative

Qualifications

  • Experience in business sales preferred
  • Working knowledge of computers preferred
  • Great customer service skills
  • Ability to communicate effectively and efficiently

 

Installation Technician

Qualifications

  • Knowledge of computers and installation
  • Carpentry/mechanical skills helpful
  • Must have a good driving record

 

Office Representative (Pinedale/Sublette County)

Qualifications

  • Independent
  • Highly motivated
  • Task oriented
  • Self starter

To Apply:

Please indicate your preferred position and submit a detailed work history resume as soon as possible to: jobs@lrcomputerservices.com

or apply in person at: 550 N Broadway Ave in Rock Springs

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR