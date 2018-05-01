LR Communications/Computer Services Hiring for Multiple Positions

Now Hiring Multiple Positions
LR Communications/Computer Services is your locally owned and operated internet service provider and computer service professionals
Email your resume today!
Sales Representative
Qualifications
- Experience in business sales preferred
- Working knowledge of computers preferred
- Great customer service skills
- Ability to communicate effectively and efficiently
Installation Technician
Qualifications
- Knowledge of computers and installation
- Carpentry/mechanical skills helpful
- Must have a good driving record
Office Representative (Pinedale/Sublette County)
Qualifications
- Independent
- Highly motivated
- Task oriented
- Self starter
To Apply:
Please indicate your preferred position and submit a detailed work history resume as soon as possible to: jobs@lrcomputerservices.com
or apply in person at: 550 N Broadway Ave in Rock Springs
