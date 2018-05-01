LR Communications/Computer Services Hiring for Multiple Positions

Now Hiring Multiple Positions

LR Communications/Computer Services is your locally owned and operated internet service provider and computer service professionals

Email your resume today!

Sales Representative

Qualifications

Experience in business sales preferred

Working knowledge of computers preferred

Great customer service skills

Ability to communicate effectively and efficiently

Installation Technician

Qualifications

Knowledge of computers and installation

Carpentry/mechanical skills helpful

Must have a good driving record

Office Representative (Pinedale/Sublette County)

Qualifications

Independent

Highly motivated

Task oriented

Self starter

To Apply:

Please indicate your preferred position and submit a detailed work history resume as soon as possible to: jobs@lrcomputerservices.com



or apply in person at: 550 N Broadway Ave in Rock Springs

